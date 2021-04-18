BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $811.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $444.84 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $742.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BlackRock by 16.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

