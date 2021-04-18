BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $810.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $740.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.82. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $444.84 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

