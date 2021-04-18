Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.09.

BLMN opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

