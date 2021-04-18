Blossom Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,177 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of America accounts for about 2.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 1,334,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,919,645. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

