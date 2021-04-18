BMO Capital Markets Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$33.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.21.

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.21. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.4099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

