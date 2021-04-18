Boenning Scattergood Comments on Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

KINS opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

