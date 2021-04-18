Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on WIFI. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.03 million, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

