Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $65,502.36 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $65,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,539.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EPAY opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.49, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 43.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,155,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

