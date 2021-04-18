Bread Reaches Market Cap of $31.25 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Bread has a total market cap of $31.25 million and $1.88 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00676483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

