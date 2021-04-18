Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.04 ($83.58).

BNR opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €70.21 and a 200-day moving average of €64.19.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

