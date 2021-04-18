Brenton Taylor Sells 1,838 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $762,316.95.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84.

INGN opened at $65.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.25 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $66.07.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

