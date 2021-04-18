Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 385 to GBX 400. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brewin Dolphin traded as high as GBX 331.50 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 445096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 372.33 ($4.86).

In related news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer acquired 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.01.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

