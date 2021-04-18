Bridge Mutual Price Hits $2.37 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $57.40 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00281346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00716751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,410.46 or 1.00354908 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.06 or 0.00853141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

