Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

