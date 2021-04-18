Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,045,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.03.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.