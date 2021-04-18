Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $478.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.80 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

