Brokerages Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $470.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.80 million and the highest is $474.20 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $399.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

AMWD stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,286. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

