Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.91. 983,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,648. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

