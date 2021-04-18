Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.18. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

