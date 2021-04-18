Brokerages Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post sales of $49.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the highest is $52.31 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $38.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $192.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $194.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $214.88 million, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $218.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNMK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

In other news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock worth $3,017,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 1,243,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

