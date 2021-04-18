Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post $6.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.95 billion and the lowest is $6.74 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. 662,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.51.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

