Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target at $34.33

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. 70,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,205. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Annexon has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

