Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $20.80

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,709,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,180.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 757,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 698,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,239,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 431,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,641,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

