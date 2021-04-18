Brokerages Set Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target at $18.50

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after buying an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after buying an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 337,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,195. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.