Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Target Price at $64.75

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of KL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,420. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

