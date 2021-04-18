Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price at $115.50

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE LDOS opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

