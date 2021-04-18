Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $44.78

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.