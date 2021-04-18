Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,802. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 158,693 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

