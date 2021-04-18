Brokerages Set NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT at $48.00

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,464. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $14,894,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

