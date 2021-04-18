Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 915,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

