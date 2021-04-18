Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Price Target at GBX 2,265.83

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,256.43 ($29.48).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

Shares of ULE stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,080 ($27.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,039.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,051.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

