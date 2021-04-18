Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $42.92 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

