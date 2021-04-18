Brookmont Capital Management Buys 1,329 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 163,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,918,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,313,000 after acquiring an additional 237,541 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

