Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

