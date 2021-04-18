Brookmont Capital Management Sells 43 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $269.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.08.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

