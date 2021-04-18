Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $87.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 454,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.