BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $133.11 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00007432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $133.11 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00282186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00720573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,290.24 or 0.99998694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00854203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,391,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

