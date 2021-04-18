BTMX Price Tops $1.13 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a total market cap of $846.46 million and $10.07 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.35 or 0.00677581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038578 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

