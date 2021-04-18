Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 274 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

