Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NYSE:HON opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.