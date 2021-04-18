Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 280 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Intel were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

