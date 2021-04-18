Burger Swap Reaches Market Cap of $66.49 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $66.49 million and $397.04 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00009783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.07 or 0.00682516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00088725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038985 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

