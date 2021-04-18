CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Hits $3.73 on Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $240,769.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00006692 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.01 or 0.00725471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,637.25 or 0.99906916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.23 or 0.00833616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

