Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,188 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

EIX stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

