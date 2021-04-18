Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 64,095 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Organogenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -357.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

