Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $833,000 in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 143,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

