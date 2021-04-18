Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after buying an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,968,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of KC opened at $44.32 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.