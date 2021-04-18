Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 89,715 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $631.57 million, a PE ratio of 214.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

