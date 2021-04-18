Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

