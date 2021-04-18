Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

